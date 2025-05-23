A new bridge is being erected in a Hampshire village for the return of a popular Second World War event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southwick Revival will see visitors step back into the 1940s for a “Spirit of D-Day” parade. People will be able to cross the newly set up Pegasus Bridge - scaled down from the real life Normandy version - and travel back in time.

Southwick Revival is due to return this year and two Spitfires are due to conduct a flypast over the Hampshire village. | Keith Woodland (080621-148)

Southwick village between June 7 and 8 will be dressed to represent the wartime period when the WW2 Allied Leadership Headquarters was based there, with trooped stationed around the surrounding woods in June 1944 in the run-up to D-Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Main Entry point to the Southwick Revival weekend has been established from the free car park in the meadow to the south of the village. The Pegasus Bridge spans the Wallington River that runs through Southwick, feeding the large lake on the Southwick estate and flowing on down to Fareham Creek.

Southwick estate engineers craned the bridge into position earlier this month, converted from a 40ft shipping container. Two descendants of Sir Winston Churchill descendants, Jack and his son Alexander Churchill, will officially open the Revival on June 7.

A spectacular fly past involving two Battle of Britain Spitfires is planned, with a time capsule also being buried in the nearby churchyard. Ticket revenue will go towards amazing military charities, with nearly £100,000 being raised last year. Admissions are currently still on sale.

What is planned for Southwick Revival?

Alongside the air display, visitors are once again encouraged to dress up in their best 1940s regalia and uniform. Vintage military displays will be organised, with a huge motorcade due to ride through the high street and around country lanes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wartime re-enactors will also entertain the crowds as they gather to watch the festivities. Historic walking tours, daily field-gun runs, a 1940s street market and other attractions have been organised.

A Liberation Concert at St James' Church is due to take place on June 6, promising a host of 1940s music and classical anthems to celebrate 80 years of the freedom of Europe.