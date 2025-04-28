Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A small Hampshire village will once again be turning the clock back to the 1940s to commemorate VE Day and D-Day.

The popular Southwick Revival will be returning this year, with new attractions being organised for visitors. Two Spitfires will be conducting a flypast as part of the commemorations.

Victory in Europe Day marks the official military surrender of Nazi Germany on May 8, 1945. In honour of the occasion, street parties are due to take place across Portsmouth.

Southwick Revival is due to return this year and two Spitfires are due to conduct a flypast over the Hampshire village. | Keith Woodland (080621-148)

For the Southwick Revival organisers, they are hoping this year’s festival events on June 7 and 8 will be just as successful as last year. The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) RAF Events Team are in charge of the flypast.

When can I see the Spitfires?

An event spokesperson said: “Exact timing of the flypast over the village will be finalised closer to the event but it is anticipated that this will take place just after 1pm on Saturday, June 7, so please keep your fingers crossed for good weather and the venerable aircrafts’ serviceability.”

The Memorial Flight pilots carry out 700 flypasts and 100 full flying displays from May to October each year. Funded by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), service personnel maintain 11 historic aircraft, including five Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, Dakota and two de Havilland Chipmunk training aircraft.

What else is happening at Southwick Revival?

Alongside the air display, visitors are once again encouraged to dress up in their best 1940s regalia and uniform. Vintage military displays will be organised, with a huge motorcade due to ride through the high street and around country lanes.

Wartime re-enactors will also entertain the crowds as they gather to watch the festivities. Historic walking tours, daily field-gun runs, a 1940s street market and other attractions have been organised.

A Liberation Concert at St James' Church is due to take place on June 6, promising a host of 1940s music and classical anthems to celebrate 80 years of the freedom of Europe. Money from ticket sales is given to good causes, with £95,400 being raised for charity last year.

Other new parts of the festival include a scaled down replica of Normandy's Pegasus Bridge being built to cross the small river in Southwick, and a new re-enactment Army camp in Place Woods on the Southwick Estate. Residents can experience the sites and sounds of an army readying itself for combat.

It will be set up on the exact location where the Expeditionary Forces camped before embarking on their dangerous mission to liberate France. Tickets for the weekend and the concert can be found on the Southwick Revival website.