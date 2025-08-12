The iconic Super Sentinel is celebrating its remarkable milestone and has been a part of HMS Sultan in Gosport since 1960. It has been 95 years since it first rolled off the production line in 1930 at the Sentinel Wagon Works in Shrewsbury.

Captain Mark Hamilton, Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan, said: "Our Super Sentinel represents 95 years of engineering heritage and the adventurous spirit that has always characterised HMS Sultan. For over six decades, each commanding officer has held a special place in their heart for this remarkable machine, and she has captured the affection and admiration of all who have had the privilege to serve alongside her.

“She remains not just a piece of engineering history, but a cherished member of the Sultan family, connecting us to the fundamental principles of steam power whilst continuing to inspire new generations of naval engineers."

The six-ton steam lorry, registration number DX9048, serves as both a training tool and recruiting ambassador for over six decades. Built as the youngest Super Sentinel in preservation, the 24-foot-long wagon is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 24 mph. She was originally sold to timber importers W.M. Brown & Co of Ipswich before passing through various owners.

After spending years idle due to coal shortages, it was scrap merchants to be disposed of in 1953. Super Sentinel was saved in 1957 after it was bought by Wingham Engineering and restored in preparation for the Suez crisis. The vehicle was used for carrying ballast rather than deploying overseas. The wagon's arrival at Sultan has become the stuff of naval legend.

Lt Cdr J L Rees, HMS Sultan's First Steam Lorry Officer, left a vivid account of what it was like to drive the vehicle in 1960. HMS Sultan was offered the loan of the wagon from Wingham Engineering, and a team of Navy personnel were deployed to a rally field in Kent where they were trained for the weekend on how to operate a steam wagon.

Writing about the 130-mile journey, Lt Cdr Rees said: “If you have never driven a steam lorry a hundred and thirty miles then you obviously have not lived. On the other hand, if you have, then you are lucky to be alive."

It took a decade for the vehicle to be restored, with Super Sentinel being acquired by the Royal Navy in 1970 for £1,250. The lorry’s boiler was completely rebuilt and Super Sentinel was stripped down to the engine and chassis. Super Sentinel has travelled an estimated 70,000 miles whilst in preservation and continues to attend shows and events across the country. Recent appearances include the prestigious Lord Mayor's Show in London, where it supported the Worshipful Company of Blacksmiths.

The wagon is maintained and operated by a dedicated volunteer crew of serving personnel, ex-service members, and civilians, ensuring that this remarkable piece of engineering history continues to steam into the future.

