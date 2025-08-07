"Immensely proud": Ecstatic Royal Navy sailors at HMS Sultan celebrate major milestone on historic anniversary
Promotion ceremonies took place at HMS Sultan in Military Road today (August 7). The pageantry coincided with the 199th anniversary of when the first Royal Navy Engineer Officer, Thomas Brown, was appointed in 1826.
Commander Will King, Officer Commanding Marine Engineering Training Group, said: "These promotion ceremonies represent the culmination of months of dedicated training and professional development. These newly advanced Petty Officers and Leading Engineering Technicians embody the innovative and skilled workforce that keeps the Royal Navy operationally ready worldwide.
"From Thomas Brown's pioneering appointment in 1826 to today's sophisticated marine engineering specialists, we continue that proud tradition of technical excellence. Our engineers are problem-solvers who maintain the complex systems that enable everything from humanitarian missions to high-end warfare operations.”
What started as one pioneering engineer has evolved into the Royal Navy Engineers Branch. Weapon, Marine & Air Engineering specialists are the backbone of force and allows operations to be completed worldwide. Newly promoted Petty Officers gathered in the Warrant Officer and Senior Rates Mess.
Personnel assigned to the Marine Engineering Training Group and the Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School witnessed Engineering Technicians and Air Engineering Technicians advance to Leading Engineering Technicians and Leading Air Engineering Technicians respectively.
Cdr King added: “I'm immensely proud of what these individuals have achieved. They've demonstrated the commitment to continuous improvement and professional excellence that defines Naval Engineering. As they take on greater responsibilities, they'll be at the heart of ensuring our ships remain fighting fit and ready for whatever challenges lie ahead."
