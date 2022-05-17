Thanks given to all who supported Fareham's Falklands commemoration

The Falklands Freedom March on May 14 marked the 40th anniversary of the conflict in which 255 British servicemen lost their lives.
The newly elected Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Michael Ford and veteran Derek Kimber unveiled a new memorial plaque at the Falklands Arch.
Executive leader of Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Seán Woodward, said: ‘I wish to thank everyone involved in making this event to commemorate the end of the Falklands conflict possible. Hundreds of people lined West Street to watch the service and pay their respects to those who lost their lives.
‘To hear so many stories from veterans who were there 40 years ago was an honour and to see the pride that the people of Fareham have for our armed forces was extremely moving.
‘I would also like to thank HMS Collingwood and the Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines for their magnificent display.’