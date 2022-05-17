Temperatures are set to soar to as high as 20C, with the sun set to shine across the city.

A spokesman from the Met Office said: ‘Today will be the hottest day of the year so far for Portsmouth.

The Met Office have forecasted it to be the hottest day of the year in Portsmouth, with temperatures reaching 20C. Pictured is the beach looking towards Eastney. Picture: Keith Woodland (160421-57).

‘The highest temperature recorded this year so far is 19.6C at Thorney Island.

‘Our forecast high for today in Portsmouth is 20C.’

The hot weather is set to reach its peak at 3pm this afternoon.

Clear skies have been forecast for that time, but this will shift into sunny intervals later on.

A heavy shower is also predicted for 6pm, according to the Met Office.

Light rain may last between 7pm and 9pm, but will likely dissipate later on.

Overnight, it is set to be clear, with temperatures reaching highs of 16C.

Temperatures may drop tomorrow, but the weather will still remain fairly warm.

The Met Office spokesman added: ‘Temperatures will gradually decrease through the week, returning closer to average for the time of year by the weekend.’

Warm weather, with highs of 16C, is forecasted for 1pm.

Cloudy skies may set in across the city for most of the day.

Warmer temperatures are forecasted into the night, but there is a chance of light showers from 7pm, which will continue into the early hours of Thursday morning.

