The Black Eagles soar over Portsmouth

The 53rd Air Demonstration Group, known as The Black Eagles, left a number of Hampshire residents in excitement as they glided across the sky above.

MOD Boscombe Down has welcomed the team of nine T-50Bs to its base as they prepare for their UK shows where they will perform at Southport Air Show, the Royal International Air Tattoo and the Farnborough International Air Show.

Korean Display Pilot said: ‘The Black Eagles are delighted to be back in the UK and have fond memories of their 2012 visit to the Waddington Airshow. This tour provides an opportunity for the Republic of Korea to show their gratitude to the UK veterans that fought in the Korean war between 1950 and 1953, where many lost their lives.’

The Republic of Korea Air force, RoKAF Black Eagles display team and support team arrive at MoD Boscombe Down with their KAI T-50 jets, to be assembled, flight tested and flown in anticipation of their summer airshow circuit, which includes RIAT and Farnborough International airshows.

This is the first time, since 2012, that the South Korean team have visited the UK, making their overhead appearance even more special for those that got to witness it this morning as they travelled to RAF Fairford ahead of the Royal International Air Tattoo, taking place July 15 – July 17.

Squadron Leader Carter, Officer Commanding Operations Squadron, MoD Boscombe Down, said: ‘We are privileged to host the renowned Black Eagles at MoD Boscombe Down and it has been a really positive experience for the Whole Force team of DE&S, RAF and QinetiQ. Sharing details about our cultures, working practices and values has been fascinating.

‘Visits such as these remind us of the strong relations we have with our overseas partners and the importance of working together.’

During the visit, The Black Eagles are due to fly with RAF Red Arrows to represent both nations coming together.

Before departing, all nine aircrafts were taken apart and put onto Boeing 747s, where they were transported over to the UK, and within three weeks, all of the aircrafts had been put back together again and went through all of the safety checks.

The Korean Display Pilot added: ‘The tour may be the last chance to show due respect and gratitude toward the UK veterans who may have may now be in their 90s.’