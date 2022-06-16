Red Arrows: Exact time and route famous RAF jets will fly over Hampshire and perform at Isle of Wight Festival 2022

THE Red Arrows will be soaring over the skies of Hampshire and Isle of Wight on Friday.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 6:37 pm

It comes after the famous RAF plans flew over the county as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The always busy aircrafts will be returning to take part in the sle of Wight Festival.

Red Arrows. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

It began on Thursday and lasts until Sunday.

The famous Red Arrows will be performing in the skies above Newport on Friday.

Military Airshows have now confirmed the route and timings.

The Red Arrows will set off from Bournemouth at 5.50pm.

They will fly over sea before passing over Lymington in the New Forest at approximately 5.57pm.

The jets will cross the Solent and perform at the Isle of Wight Festival at 6pm.

They will head to Sandown for 6.20pm before returning back to Bournemouth at 6.27pm.

The Red Arrows are also due to perform at the Goodwood Festival of Speed at the end of June.

