It comes after the famous RAF plans flew over the county as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The always busy aircrafts will be returning to take part in the sle of Wight Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Arrows. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

It began on Thursday and lasts until Sunday.

The famous Red Arrows will be performing in the skies above Newport on Friday.

SEE ALSO: 18 best photos capture the spectacle of the Red Arrows display in Portsmouth Harbour

Military Airshows have now confirmed the route and timings.

The Red Arrows will set off from Bournemouth at 5.50pm.

They will fly over sea before passing over Lymington in the New Forest at approximately 5.57pm.

The jets will cross the Solent and perform at the Isle of Wight Festival at 6pm.

They will head to Sandown for 6.20pm before returning back to Bournemouth at 6.27pm.