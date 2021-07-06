RAF display team the Red Arrows to perform at the Festival of Speed at Goodwood
THE RAF’s aerial display team, the Red Arrows, are set to wow crowds at Goodwood’s Festival of Speed this weekend.
The four-day motor sports extravaganza is set to go ahead as government test event at Goodwood House, in West Sussex, from Thursday to Sunday.
According to the RAF website, the Red Arrows are due to perform an aerobatic displays on Friday, Saturday and the festival’s final day.
The Festival of Speed timetable is advertising the performances as beginning at 12pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11.50am on Sunday, with each display set to last about 25 minutes.
At present it’s not known if the distinctive red planes will fly over Hampshire to arrive at Goodwood, as their route has not been released.
The nine-strong display team is based in RAF Scampton in Lincoln.
This year’s Festival of Speed will give attendees the chance to meet Formula One drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who will be appearing as special guests.
Four-day passes for the festival have now sold out, and there is limited availability for day tickets, with adult admission starting from £56.
The annual event, which regularly attracts more than 150,000 visitors, was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.