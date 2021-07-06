RAF display team the Red Arrows to perform at the Festival of Speed at Goodwood

The four-day motor sports extravaganza is set to go ahead as government test event at Goodwood House, in West Sussex, from Thursday to Sunday.

According to the RAF website, the Red Arrows are due to perform an aerobatic displays on Friday, Saturday and the festival’s final day.

The Festival of Speed timetable is advertising the performances as beginning at 12pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11.50am on Sunday, with each display set to last about 25 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Arrows make stop at Prestwick Airport as part of VJ Day celebrations last year.

At present it’s not known if the distinctive red planes will fly over Hampshire to arrive at Goodwood, as their route has not been released.

The nine-strong display team is based in RAF Scampton in Lincoln.

This year’s Festival of Speed will give attendees the chance to meet Formula One drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who will be appearing as special guests.

The iconic jets refuell in South Ayrshire as they make a series of flypasts to mark VJ Day in 2020.

Four-day passes for the festival have now sold out, and there is limited availability for day tickets, with adult admission starting from £56.

The annual event, which regularly attracts more than 150,000 visitors, was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron