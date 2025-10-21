Trafalgar Day 2025: "Inspirational leadership" of Lord Nelson honoured at monument by HMS Collingwood sailors

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2025, 16:57 BST

A traditional wreath-laying ceremony was held at Nelson Monument to honour the 220th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar.

Royal Navy sailors based at HMS Collingwood conducted the commemoration on Portsdown Hill for Trafalgar Day. Commander Will Proctor laid a wreath at the historic 110-foot monument on behalf of the Commanding Officer of HMS Collingwood, honouring Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson and the sailors who served under him at the famous victory over the Combined French and Spanish fleets on October 21, 1805.

He said “Today was an important occasion to reflect on the inspirational leadership of Admiral Lord Nelson at a monument funded by his officers and sailors. It was vital for our young sailors to be present to appreciate the enduring significance of the Battle of Trafalgar in shaping both the history of the Royal Navy and Britain, and to honour one of the nation’s greatest Naval leaders. Admiral Nelson remains a figure of global admiration and respect.”

Sign up for a weekly briefing on the defence sector’s biggest stories with our free newsletter, The Week in Defence with Freddie Webb

The monument was created from subscriptions raised by the officers and men of the Fleet who served under Admiral Lord Nelson at Trafalgar. The foundation stone was laid in 1807, just two years after Nelson’s death, and the monument continues to serve as both a tribute to Britain’s most famous naval leader and as a navigation mark for ships entering and leaving Portsmouth Harbour.

The ceremony provided an opportunity for the Naval Service to pay its respects and mark this significant date in Royal Navy history, maintaining the connection between today’s sailors and their historic predecessors who fought at Trafalgar. The youngest sailor on parade, AB2 Alex Wood, aged 17, presented the wreath to Cdr Proctor for the cermony. He said “I only joined the Navy in January, so to be here today and part of this service is a huge honour.”

Sailors honoured those who fought during the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805 at Nelson's Monument. It's the 220th anniversary of the battle. Pictured: The parade itself.

1. Trafalgar Day 2025 Nelson monument

Sailors honoured those who fought during the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805 at Nelson's Monument. It's the 220th anniversary of the battle. Pictured: The parade itself. | Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Cdr Proctor and WO Lindop saluting during the service.

2. Trafalgar Day 2025 Nelson monument

Cdr Proctor and WO Lindop saluting during the service. | Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Prayers during the ceremony at Nelson's monument.

3. Trafalgar Day 2025 Nelson monument

Prayers during the ceremony at Nelson's monument. | Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Cdr Proctor having laid the wreath at the monument.

4. Trafalgar Day 2025 Nelson monument

Cdr Proctor having laid the wreath at the monument. | Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Royal NavyHMS CollingwoodFareham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice