Royal Navy sailors based at HMS Collingwood conducted the commemoration on Portsdown Hill for Trafalgar Day. Commander Will Proctor laid a wreath at the historic 110-foot monument on behalf of the Commanding Officer of HMS Collingwood, honouring Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson and the sailors who served under him at the famous victory over the Combined French and Spanish fleets on October 21, 1805.

He said “Today was an important occasion to reflect on the inspirational leadership of Admiral Lord Nelson at a monument funded by his officers and sailors. It was vital for our young sailors to be present to appreciate the enduring significance of the Battle of Trafalgar in shaping both the history of the Royal Navy and Britain, and to honour one of the nation’s greatest Naval leaders. Admiral Nelson remains a figure of global admiration and respect.”

The monument was created from subscriptions raised by the officers and men of the Fleet who served under Admiral Lord Nelson at Trafalgar. The foundation stone was laid in 1807, just two years after Nelson’s death, and the monument continues to serve as both a tribute to Britain’s most famous naval leader and as a navigation mark for ships entering and leaving Portsmouth Harbour.

The ceremony provided an opportunity for the Naval Service to pay its respects and mark this significant date in Royal Navy history, maintaining the connection between today’s sailors and their historic predecessors who fought at Trafalgar. The youngest sailor on parade, AB2 Alex Wood, aged 17, presented the wreath to Cdr Proctor for the cermony. He said “I only joined the Navy in January, so to be here today and part of this service is a huge honour.”

1 . Trafalgar Day 2025 Nelson monument Sailors honoured those who fought during the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805 at Nelson's Monument. It's the 220th anniversary of the battle. Pictured: The parade itself.

2 . Trafalgar Day 2025 Nelson monument Cdr Proctor and WO Lindop saluting during the service.

3 . Trafalgar Day 2025 Nelson monument Prayers during the ceremony at Nelson's monument.