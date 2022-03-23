UK Commando Forces spearheading amphibious raids in the icy fjords of the Arctic as part of NATO exercise

Landing and raiding craft, plus troop-carrying helicopters are putting elite Royal Marines and their equipment on the snow-covered shores of northern Norway as exercise cold response moves into its ‘business end’.

Assault and command ship HMS Albion and amphibious ship RFA Mounts Bay are the springboards for the amphibious elements of the exercise.

Launching a commando raiding force to attack a target ashore or achieve an objective on land is a complex manoeuvre involving multiple moving parts – made even more challenging when operating in one of the harshest environments on the planet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: HMS Albion L14 – Royal Navy Landing Platform Dock and USS Roosevelt DDG80 – US Navy Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer. UK ships join largest Arctic exercise in 30 years Exercise Cold Response has started today off the shores of Norway Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has taken its place at the centre of one of the most powerful naval task forces in the world at the start of the largest Arctic exercises for 30 years. HMS Prince of Wales is currently serving as the NATO Command Ship for the NATO’s Maritime High Readiness Force – led by Rear Admiral Mike Utley CB OBE - Commander UK Strike Force. They have sailed north to the Arctic for Exercise Cold Response, a bi-annual exercise that is a month-long test of allied forces which will see 30,000 troops from 27 nations operate together. HMS Prince of Wales is on a planned deployment to Norway as the NATO Command Ship 2022. Rear Admiral Utley CB OBE, Commander Strike Forces, as the NATO Maritime Component Commander of the NATO Readiness Force, will use the Aircraft Carrier’s 5Th Generation Command and Control capabilities to command one of the largest Task Forces on exercise in the Arctic Circle since the 1980’s. On invitation of Norwegian Allies to take part in the exercise Cold Response 2022 and escorted by HMS Richmond, HMS Defender and USS Roosevelt and along with her RFA Tidesurge. The HMS Prince of Wales Task Group will operate in the harsh cold weather environment with allies and partners from across NATO, including the ITS Garibaldi and FX Dixmude aircraft carriers.

Working with NATO allies – 30,000 personnel from 27 nations are demonstrating NATO’s collective Arctic war fighting capability – Royal Navy ships have been perfecting the delivery of commandos from ship-to-shore, one of the first major physical steps in any potential military operation.

Against the stunning back-drop of the Norwegian Fjords which are frequently backlit by the Aurora Borealis, HMS Albion’s landing craft along with Commando Helicopter Force’s Merlin and Wildcat helicopters, have been transferring Royal Marines and equipment ashore.

Cold Response is the ‘capstone exercise’ for HMS Albion after a long winter of training for the Plymouth-based ship, allowing the ship individually – and NATO collectively – to hone their skills in challenging weather and waters.

Captain Simon Kelly, HMS Albion’s commanding officer, said: ‘The UK has a long history of operating in the Arctic, NATO’s northern flank.

Pictured: Ships company of the Amphibious Assault Ship, HMS Albion leaving Tromso, Norway to start Exercise Cold Response 2022. HMS ALBION AND EXERCISE COLD RESPONSE IN NORWAY Exercise Cold Response 2022 is the winter deployment in Norway directing Commando Forces to establish the cold weather skills, both individual and collective, to deliver success on Cold Response. The conclusion of this shaping activity, force elements will be located in the north of Norway, at multiple locations, and afloat. UK Commando Force (UKCF) will aggregate and rehabilitate all force elements ready to commence Cold Response. The scenario will be used as the geopolitical construct for the exercise, with UKCF conducting Advance Force Operations to enable NATO partner nations, at Littoral Strike Group scale.

‘Integrating our amphibious expertise into a larger maritime task group is at the core of this exercise. It’s this integration with NATO partners and the drawing together of our collective capabilities which really sharpens our fighting edge.

‘For some of the young sailors and Royal Marines on board, this will be the first time they have been to the Arctic, so the challenge we all face is understanding how to operate at our very best in this extremely harsh environment.

‘However, operating so far north also brings its own delights. It’s an incredible part of the world, with spectacular views, wildlife and of course the Northern Lights.’

Among those novices is 19-year-old Marine Sutcliffe from 40 Commando near Taunton.

Pictured: Royal Navy Merlin Mk4 landing on board the Amphibious Assault Ship, HMS Albion whilst on deployment in Norway for Exercise Cold Response. HMS ALBION AND EXERCISE COLD RESPONSE IN NORWAY Exercise Cold Response 2022 is the winter deployment in Norway directing Commando Forces to establish the cold weather skills, both individual and collective, to deliver success on Cold Response. The conclusion of this shaping activity, force elements will be located in the north of Norway, at multiple locations, and afloat. UK Commando Force (UKCF) will aggregate and rehabilitate all force elements ready to commence Cold Response. The scenario will be used as the geopolitical construct for the exercise, with UKCF conducting Advance Force Operations to enable NATO partner nations, at Littoral Strike Group scale.

‘Deploying to Norway for the first time has been a huge challenge,’ the teenager said.

‘This environment tests all of your basic soldiering skills, as well as your physical fitness and mental fortitude to the limit.

‘I have enjoyed learning to ski for the first time and the unpredictable nature of cold weather operations has kept training interesting and engaging.”

He’s one of several hundred Royal Marines – out of 2,000 British personnel participating in cold response – whose actions and movements are being directed by Brigadier Richard Cantrill RM, Commander of the UK Commando Force.

‘British Commandos have been training and operating in the High North for more than five decades, with the Commando Force being the UK’s specialist mountain and cold weather formation,’ he said.

‘Exercise Cold Response has been running for more than ten years, with UK Commandos as a constant component. What’s different for us this year is the opportunity to form a Littoral Strike Group for the first time – a combined Royal Navy and Royal Marines headquarters at sea, delivering Commando effect ashore that is more sophisticated, more lethal and more tactically dispersed.

‘Acting as a servant to the joint and allied force, we will provide a strong offer to our NATO allies and strengthen our long standing relationships and ability to operate in the High North, particularly alongside our Norwegian partners.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron