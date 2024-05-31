Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British and US forces have struck Houthi targets in Yemen in the fifth combined operation since January.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed strikes took place against the Iranian-backed group on Thursday as part of a response to Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The MoD said intelligence had confirmed two locations near Hudaydah as being involved with the anti-shipping attacks, with buildings identified as housing drone ground control facilities and providing storage for very long range drones.

Surface-to-air weapons used to impede coalition operations to safeguard shipping in the region were also believed to be on-site. A set of Houthi facilities at Ghulayfiqah, further south on the Yemeni coast, were also identified as being involved in the command and control of the group’s anti-shipping campaign. RAF Typhoon FGR4s conducted strikes on the target buildings at the three locations, using Paveway IV guided bombs.

Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond, which has been deployed in the Red Sea in recent months to deter attacks from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on merchant ships. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The MoD said the “utmost care” was taken in planning the strikes to “minimise any risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure”. Two people were killed and 10 others injured in one of the strikes, according to the Houthis’ Al Masirah satellite news. This is the fifth time the US and British militaries have conducted a combined operation against the Houthis since January 12.

The Houthis in recent months have stepped up attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, demanding that Israel end the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians. The war began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking 250 hostage.