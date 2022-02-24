The Portsmouth North MP launched a scathing broadside against the Russian leader after he signed off on a military assault of Ukraine following weeks of simmering tensions.

It comes as The News can today reveal that efforts to help evacuate families of Ukrainian citizens already living in Portsmouth are now underway.

Speaking to exclusively to The News, trade minister Ms Mordaunt – who has been vehement critic of Vladimir Putin – said Britain must answer the Russian premier’s action ‘with a devastating response’.

Penny Mordaunt MP

‘Putin’s actions are monstrous,’ the Conservative minister said. ‘We should remember that the West’s military superiority over Russia is absolute.

‘We should give Ukraine unlimited support to defend itself. It is in our own interests to do this.

‘Our own armed forces are providing support within these parameters and of course that includes many from Portsmouth.

‘Russian aggression has to be stopped and Putin’s actions will have galvanised Nato and others – precisely what he did not want.’

She added: ‘This is the most serious situation. We should answer Putin’s actions with a devastating response.’

In Portsmouth, support to Ukrainian citizens living in the city has already been offered, Ms Mordaunt today added.

The city MP said that her team had been working on trying to secure visas to help evacuate Ukrainian spouses of foreign nationals already living the area.

‘My team and I have been helping UK nationals from Portsmouth and their families in Ukraine and continue to do so,’ Ms Mordaunt said. ‘Our main efforts have been in trying to secure visas for their spouses be children.’

Earlier this week, Ms Mordaunt said that any invasion by Russian forces would be an ‘appalling act’ and that Britain would support Ukraine.

Britain has already sent military supplies to Ukraine, with Boris Johnson having already signed off on a further tranche of ‘defensive’ weaponry to be sent to Ukraine.

The government has already warned British citizens living in Ukraine to leave the country ‘immediately’, with support being offered.

