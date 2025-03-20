Two former Royal Navy ships donated to Ukraine are still sailing around Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cherkasy and Chernihiv, both minehunters, have been regularly travelling around the city in recent weeks. Entries under the names “Ship 1” and “Ship 2” have been fairly commonplace in the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements.

Cherkasy was spotted alongside Bedenham Pier near Gosport at around midday today (March 20). Navy Lookout, an independent naval news website, reports that ammunition was being loaded onto the vessel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why were the ships donated to Ukraine?

The former HMS Grimsby and HMS Shoreham were donated to the Ukrainian navy by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in April 2024. They were transferred alongside the creation of the Maritime Capability Coalition. Britain leads the coalition alongside Norway to provide assistance to Ukrainian naval forces.

Support for the Eastern European is being bolstered over three years since the start of Russia’s illegal invasion - stepping up measures to combat hybrid threats, cyber attacks, election interference and disinformation campaigns from Moscow. Increased funds and other capabilities are being handed to Ukraine, with the UK recently signing a £30m deal with Anduril UK to send them attack drones.

Both Cherksay and Chernihiv were previously involved in Exercise Sea Breeze 2024, with naval forces from Ukraine and the USA joining the Royal Navy. They were also involved in other operations including Exercise Joint Warrior 2023 and Exercise Sea Breeze 2023.

Ukraine ships Chernihiv alongside Cherkasy at HMNB Portsmouth in 2024. The two former Royal Navy minehunter ships were handed over to the Ukrainian navy for future missions in the Black Sea. | LPhot Henry Parks/MoD Crown Copy

Why are they still in the UK and not in Ukraine?

As reported by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in April 2024, the vessels are not able to enter the Black Sea. Restrictions are in place under the terms of the Montreux Convention, which regulates naval traffic through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The convention restricts passage of military vessels through the Bosporus Strait at times of war. In peacetime, such ships are limited in number and have restrictions on their tonnage and weaponry to be able to cross.

Advanced notice would normally need to be given to Turkey, but while conflicts are taking place, warships cannot pass through the area if Turkey is not involved in the war. The only exception is for them returning to their home base.

What will Cherksay and Chernihiv be used for?

Cherkasy and Chernihiv are expected to be an integral capability for Ukraine in the future, allowing the country to defend its coastlines and protect merchant ships by detecting and disabling sea mines. They will be tasked with clearing unexploded ordinances across the Black Sea.

Eduard Fesko, Charge d'affaires of Ukraine, said ships will be essential for reopening trade routes once the war is over. He added: “Once the war is over and the Black Sea will start to be cleaned up, it will be not only the undertaking of Ukraine, I'm sure other countries will also participate in these efforts but there will be none that will be more interested in making sure that the trade routes are safe as Ukraine because trade is the bloodline for our economy at the moment."