Alexander Senkevich, who is the first citizen of the strategic port city of Mykolaiv, has thanked Portsmouth for helping provide body armour, helmets and other tactical gear to Ukrainian forces.

The praise followed a joint campaign for military kit run by Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt and The News.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former infantryman Graham Miller (57) receives the supplies which will aid Ukrainian refugees. Picture: Mike Cooter (150322)

Donations poured into The News’s HQ from dozens of veterans – with Poole-based private security Veritas International, which is run by retired Special Boat Service personnel, donating £60,000 of protective gear.

The kit was collected at the end of last month and reached Ukraine last week. It has since been used to help reinforce soldiers in the surrounded city of Mykolaiv, which has come under renewed missile and rocket attacks from Russian forces.

Mr Senkevich wrote personally to Ms Mordaunt to express his thanks for Portsmouth’s generosity.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘Despite all that he has going on he sent us a message today to thank everyone from across Portsmouth who helped collect and get this kit to his city. Thank you Portsmouth, Portsmouth News and Veritas International for all your efforts.’

The Spinnaker Tower lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag Picture: Phillip Bramble

Mr Senkevich added: ‘All the military equipment Mykolaiv has [now] received from England. Thanks to all the volunteers who helped collect and deliver it to our city.’

Mykolaiv has been encircled by Russian troops and is seen as a strategically important city.

Based on the south coast of Ukraine, by the Black Sea, the city has come under relentless missile attack.

This morning Mykolaiv was reportedly hit by several Russian rockets as Vladimir Putin’s invading army continues to assault the east and south of Ukraine.

Russia troops have started to retreat from the northern side of the country and away from the capital of Kyiv following determined Ukrainian resistance.

The war has claimed the lives of thousands of civilians.

More than 10 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

At the start of Russia's invasion, Boris Johnson defended criticism of the number of Ukrainian refugees who had been granted visas.

As of March 31, 24,400 Ukraine family visas had been issued, against 32,800 applications received.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron