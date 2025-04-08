Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spectacular commemoration events to celebrate VE Day have been organised on Hayling Island.

A family festival hosting Second World War veterans has been set up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. While the event is set up to commemorate those who served and sacrificed their lives between 1939 and 1945, it’s also a celebratory gathering which has the whole island community involved.

Organised by the Hayling Lions charity, the VE Day 80 festival will see 12 World War veterans - aged between 98 and 104 - greeted by crowds as they arrive on the Hayling Light Rail line on May 5. They will be greeted by an Honour Guard salute comprising of 60-100 cadets.

Organiser Kel Birch said: “Our theme, ‘From 9 to 104’, isn’t just a tagline – it’s the heart of the event. It represents the passing of memory, the honouring of service, and the importance of sharing these stories across generations.”

The whole event starts from 11am and finishes at 7pm. Crowds will be left in awe during a Junior Field Gun race and display, with teams from HMS Sultan in Gosport and HMS Collingwood in Fareham competing alongside others. People in period costume will join the veterans on the light railway while Army Airt Corps personnel with a Gazelle helicopter will also be present.

Second World War vehicles will also be on on view to the public alongside other vintage displays. A live stage will host stunning performances from the Hayling Music Society, Denmead Brass Band, vintage singers, swing dance sessions and other entertainment. Children will get to through themselves into the interactive history events and other activities.

The community rallied around the From 9 to 104 festival to make it possible. Meadow Bay Villages provided the full professional staging, lighting, an LCD screen, marquees and much more. Hayling Print have provided much of the graphics and designs, with performers giving up their time to entertain the visitors and businesses providing VIP treatment for the veterans.

What is taking place on May 8?

Victory in Europe Day marks the unconditional military surrender of Nazi Germany. On the day itself, various events have been planned in the car parks of the Ferry Boat Inn, Ferry Road, and Johns Cafe. The free gatherings, from 11am, will wee a static display of military vehicles and equipment.

The Denmead Brass Band will hold a performance at 6pm, which includes the full ceremony of Sunset and lowering of flags. Music will also be conducted by the Last Night of the Proms.

A beacon will be lit on Hayling and be followed by a pyrotechnics display. Cadets from HNS Excellent will take part in a Boar War field gun run, while Army and RAF cadets will also give a drill display. Youngsters will also perform a programme of celebratory music.

Before the Sunset ceremony takes place, a short remembrance commemoration will take place to honour those who served in the Second World War. A wreath will be laid in th harbour by the Langston Harbour Master. Military veterans on Hayling Island will participate alongside the Royal British legion, Hayling Army cadets 3rd Platoon and RAF Air Cadets 2327 Squadron.