Multiple commemorative activities have been planned to celebrate VE Day and VJ Day.

A series of events will be held across Portsmouth to honour veterans ahead of the 80th anniversary. Portsmouth City Council is hosting them to honour the service and sacrifice of those who served in the Second World War.

Leader of the council, with responsibility for culture, Cllr Steve Pitt said: "We'd like to invite all residents to join us in commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day, and to take part in these activities. We're proud to host events like these, to honour veterans, engage the community, and promote civic pride and historical awareness".

Various VE Day and VJ Day activities have been planned across Portsmouth to mark the 80th anniversary. Pictured are residents at the Frensham Road Jubilee street party. Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)

VE Day, known as Victory in Europe Day, took place on May 8, 1945, marked the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany in the Second World War. VJ Day, or Victory over Japan Day, signifies the surrender of imperial Japan on August 15, 1945.

Residents have already been encouraged to host street parties across the city, with landmarks such as Gunwharf Quays also planning on hosting entertainment to mark the occasion. The list of council events being organised are as follows:

Multi-faith service: This will be held on May 4, 2025, at 11.00am in Governor's Green, Portsmouth, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at sea to honour the sacrifices made during the Second World War.

An exhibition at Portsmouth History Centre, Central Library, which will feature local World War Two images with interactive engagement and temporary plaques on lampposts across the city.

Victory in 80 Objects, an online exhibition created and led by the D-Day Story Museum - in national partnership with six leading military museums - which showcases 80 WWII victory-related objects and their stories.

Second World War veterans' interviews will be shared by The D Day Story Museum, providing a personal and poignant insight into the experiences of those who lived through the war.

VE Day event at The D Day Story (11 May) to offer an immersive experience for visitors to learn about and celebrate VE Day, including re-enactments, activities, and military vehicle exhibitions.

Residents are invited to contribute to the Portsmouth History Centre exhibition by sharing their Second World War and VE Day photographs. People can take them to the Central Library for copying, or email them to [email protected].