Dust off the bunting as Portsmouth residents are being invited to hold street parties to mark the 80th anniverary of VE Day - with the city council helping towards the costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council has said it will cover the cost of public liability insurance for residents' street parties being held between May 3 and 5 2025 - the bank holiday weekend immediately before VE day itself which is on May 8. It will also waive the usual road closure fee.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "Communities in Portsmouth have a strong history of coming together to mark this sort of anniversary with street parties and it's nice to make that a little easier for people to organise.

Residents at the Meon Road Jubilee street party. Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"VE Day is a hugely significant occasion for the nation, particularly this year on the 80th anniversary. I look forward to considering plans for the council to help with some of the cost of people's street parties this year."

Residents must complete an application if they want to hold a street party. There is an online application form for street parties at planning an event - Portsmouth City Council, alternatively you can request a paper copy at your nearest library.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is the annual day of celebration of the Allies accepting Germany's unconditional surrender during World War II.

The city has a fantastic track recording of holding street parties, including those held to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilees as well as King Charles III’s coronation.