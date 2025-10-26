Viewings for poignant D-Day art installation Standing with Giants now fully booked

Viewings for a poignant art installation dedicated to British servicemen who died on D-Day are now fully booked.

The Standing with Giants commemoration at Fort Nelson | Habibur Rahman

The 1,475 life-sized silhouettes which overlook Portsmouth Harbour at Fort Nelson, known as Standing with Giants, depict the number of men killed on 6 June 1944.

The figures were set up across the site as part of the ‘For Your Tomorrow - The People’s Tribute’ display. The silhouettes are made from recycled advertising hoardings, then hand-cut into shape.

Viewing the displays has proved popular with them due to remain at Fort Nelson until January 25. However, there is currently no availability to view the figures.

A Fort Nelson statement said: “We are now fully booked for all dates for Standing with Giants. We will message on our website and social media if we can add more availability. Thank you to all who have booked and donated so far. We look forward to seeing you on site.”

The silhouettes will return to Normandy for next year's D-Day commemorations when the display at Fort Nelson finishes.