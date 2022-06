At noon, Royal Navy, commercial and private vessels joined those around the country to sound their sirens.

Last month, the UK Chamber of Shipping extended an invitation to all ship owners to part in the salute, sounding a simultaneous long blast on their horn or whistle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From front to back are HMS Defender and USS The Sullivans during Exercise Pacific Crown in the Philippine Sea.