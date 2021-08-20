Ships of the Carrier Strike Group have carried out live firing aimed at an uninhabited island in the Pacific. Picture: Royal Navy

The Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier, alongside HMS Kent and HMS Defender, alongside HNLMS Evertsen from the Netherlands’ navy, worked with US marines to target an uninhabited tropical island.

The Farallon de Medinilla outcrop in the western Pacific was struck by weapons fired from two F-35 jet squadrons from HMS Queen Elizabeth and the naval guns of HMS Kent, Defender, and HNLMS Evertsen.

This barrage was called in by specialists from US marines who landed on the island tasked with co-ordinating firepower from the F-35s and warships.

The training wrapped with F-35B, mortars and naval gunfire being coordinated together in an intense deluge of firepower.

Lieutenant Commander Conrad Rolfe, one of HMS Kent’s principal warfare officers, said: ‘It was fantastic to demonstrate the ability to co-ordinate joint fire support with US Expeditionary Strike Group 7 today, making use of ships from the UK and the Netherlands, as well as F-35Bs.

‘And what an amazing way to conduct my first live Medium Calibre Gun firing.’

Commander Vincent Owen, HMS Defender’s commanding officer, added: ‘It is seldom that this variety of nations and weapons systems have the opportunity to train together.

‘It was awesome to witness the combined firepower of ground, air and naval fires – a real show of force.’

The bombed outcrop lies more than 100 miles north of the US territory of Guam, which welcomed Carrier Strike Group earlier this month.

It follows the flotilla venturing through the South China Seas, where HMS Queen Elizabeth was reportedly stalked by Chinese attack subs.

