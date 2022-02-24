President Putin announced a 'special military operation’ in the Donbas region in a televised address earlier today.

Explosions have been reported across the length of Ukraine, including in the capital of Kiev.

Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops have also been reported.

A general view of a near empty Independence Square on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Dozens of deaths have already been reported due to the bombing campaign, which began in the early hours.

The Kiev Independent reported that: ‘Russian bombardment kills 18 people in Odesa Oblast.’

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba tweeted: ‘Latest update.

‘No, this is not a Russian invasion only in the east of Ukraine, but a full-scale attack from multiple directions.

‘No, the Ukrainian defense has not collapsed. Ukrainian army took the fight. Ukraine stands with both feet on the ground & continues to defend itself.’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added: ‘Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years.

‘As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. has embarked on a path of evil, but is defending itself & won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks.

‘We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine.’

The invasion is the first armed conflict to take place on the European continent for a number of years.

But when was the last war in Europe?

Here’s all you need to know:

Was World War Two the last conflict in Europe?

The Second War War had theatres across the globe, but a large part of the fighting took place across Europe including in France and more.

But it is not the most recent armed conflict to take place in Europe.

There were a number of armed conflicts across the Balkans following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1990.

Including:

- The Ten-Day War – also known as Slovenian War of Indepence in 1991

- Croatian War of Independence – from 1991 to 1995

- Bosnian War – which included involvement from Nato allies – and lasted from 1992 to 1995

- Kosovo War – from 1998 to 1999

- Insurgency in the Preševo Valley – from 1999 to 2001

- Insurgency in Macedonia – from January to November 2001

