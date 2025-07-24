A review into whistleblowing in defence will be launched this year.

Defence peer Lord Vernon Coaker told the House of Lords yesterday (July 23) that the process will analyse how serving personnel can raise major concerns. The review will be led by veterans minister Al Carns.

“What has become clear is that both Houses agree on the importance of a robust and transparent process for service personnel to raise their concerns and blow the whistle,” the Lord Coaker said. “We want our armed forces and their families to have confidence and trust in the system and to feel empowered and protected to come forward with their concerns.

Veterans minister Al Carns will be leading a review into whistleblowing in the armed forces. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

“We have actively engaged and heard valuable contributions, both in this chamber and outside. As a result of these constructive discussions, the government has decided to initiate a whistleblowing in defence Review led by my colleague, the minister for veterans and people, Al Carns MP.”

Armed Forces Commissioner Bill recently cleared the upper chamber. The reforms, which will be enshrined into law after it receives royal assent, will establish an independent armed forces commissioner. They will have powers to initiate investigations into general service welfare matters - abolishing the office of the service complaints ombudsman.

The whistleblowing in defence review will be considered a government concession. Members of the House of Lords previously backed an amendment from shadow defence minister Baroness Goldie which would give the commissioner a duty and powers to investigate whistleblowing concerns.

Lord Coaker read the letter he and armed forces minister Luke Pollard sent to Lady Goldie on July 9. The ministers said in the letter that the review will “allow us to look at whistleblowing in a broader context, rather than solely in the general service welfare sphere”.

They added: “The review will assess: whether the current raising a concern policy is fit for purpose, how we communicate our policy to service personnel, whether personnel understand the processes for raising issues and the protections they are afforded, the consistency between the application and accessibility of military and civilian whistleblowing procedures, and crucially, whether legislation is needed to implement any changes.

“Further details of the review will be published by a written ministerial statement in due course. The review will produce initial findings by the end of this year and a final report and recommendations by spring 2026. Should any agreed measures require changes to legislation, we will look to do this in a suitable vehicle as soon as parliamentary time allows.”

Shadow defence minister Lady Goldie said she was “pleased” with the progress made on the issue of whistleblowing. She said: “I think the review should also recognise the key distinction between simply raising a complaint and blowing the whistle on serious wrongdoing. And I think the review should take place in close consultation with the armed forces commissioner whenever he or she is appointed.”

Welcoming the appointment of Mr Carns, she added: “I think it’s very important to have a person of his stature conducting it. If the review is to gain the trust of service personnel, we must have someone who has the respect for the forces and experience of life in the services leading it.”