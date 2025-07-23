Powerful Royal Navy flagship HMS Prince of Wales has made a historic visit to Darwin in Australia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 65,000 warship, currently at the helm of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) in the Indo-Pacific, sailed to HMAS Connawarra today (July 23). This comes hot off the heels of Exercise Talisman Sabre, a monumental operation which involved 35,000 military personnel from 19 nations.

HMS Prince of Wales has become the first Royal Navy ship to visit Australia in a generation. Not since HMS Illustrious made her way to Fremantle on her Ocean Wave deployment in 1997 has the White Ensign and Union Jack flown on the flight deck of a British warship in an Australian naval base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Navy flagship HMS Prince of Wales made a historic visit to Darwin in Australia, hot off the heels of Exercise Talisman Sabre. | SkyMax/MoD Crown Copyright

The visit marks the first time a Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier has visited Australia, and the first Royal Navy aircraft carrier since 1997. | SkyMax/MoD Crown Copyright

The Royal Navy said: “Once berthed, the ship’s company were treated to a traditional ‘Welcome to Country’ ceremony on the jetty by the native Larrakia people as the historic land owners and custodians of the Darwin region.”

British personnel have been operating near Australia’s northern coast for the past few weeks, operating in conjunction with the USS George Washington carrier group. The flagship hosted the US Marine Corps, who flew their MV-22 Osprey aboard the sprawling flight deck. This was a precursor to USMC personnel and F-35B jets joining later in the deployment.

Commodore James Blackmore and Captain Will Blackett joined dignitaries alongside HMAS Coonawarra, home to the Royal Australian Navy in the Northern Territory, for a "Welcome to Country" ceremony. | UK MOD Crown copyright

HMS Prince of Wales Ship's Company conduct Procedure Bravo as the ship arrives in Darwin during OP HIGHMAST. | UK MOD Crown copyright

Exercise Talisman Sabre runs until the end of August, with the aim of sailors, marines and pilots from different nations being able to work alongside each other. The UKCSG is part way through completing Operation Highmast, with HMS Prince of Wales starting her mission after leaving Portsmouth on April 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the recent Australia exercise, Commodore James Blackmore, Commander of the UKCSG, said: “This is a real demonstration of the UK and our partners’ warfighting capabilities.

“As the first UK-led multinational Carrier Strike Group to Talisman Sabre this is a powerful demonstration of our commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. Exercise Talisman Sabre is also an opportunity for the UK to develop new levels of integration between systems and capabilities with the US, Australia, and other partners, enhancing our interoperability even further and to unprecedented levels.”