It was held to mark the Queen’s 96th birthday.

The 21-gun salute took place at the naval base in Portsmouth at midday.

You can watch the moment the gun salute took place in our video at the top of the article.

It is the second gun salute in honour of Queen Elizabeth to take place in Portsmouth this year.

In February, a 21-gun salute took place at the naval base to mark 70 years since her ascension to the throne.

A gun salute took place from South Railway Jetty inside the Royal Navy in Portsmouth on Thursday, April 21 to mark the Queen's 96th birthday. Picture: Sarah Standing (210422-1805)

The Royal Family have wished the Queen a happy 96th birthday and described the monarch as an ‘inspiration to so many across the UK’.

The occasion has been marked by the release of a picture showing her indulging her passion for horses and ponies.

Standing with two of her Fell ponies, the Queen was photographed as the build-up begins for the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which commissioned the image.