Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HMS Prince of Wales is scheduled to leave Portsmouth tomorrow morning - only a few days after the arrival of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

According to the latest KHM Shipping Movements, the £3.2bn aircraft carrier will leave the Prince’s Royal Jetty at 11am tomorrow morning (August 2). Escorted by tug boats, she is due to reach the NAB Tower in the Solent shortly after 11.51am. She was originally due to sail just before 10am this morning.

Pictured: Both aircraft carriers, HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales at the Dockyard, Portsmouth, a view of Portsmouth from Spinnaker Tower on Wednesday 31st July 2024. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well-wishers gathered at The Round Tower and along the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth to watch the £3.2bn vessel depart, with many waving off their loved-ones on their first deployment. Two days prior, HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to her home port to crowds of cheering spectators. She had spent several months in Scotland to fix a starboard propeller shaft misalignment fault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upgrades have been made to the ship and her company spent over a week training while the vessel sailed from the North Sea to Portsmouth. HMS Prince of Wales will also be sailing to Scotland.

Her crew are preparing for a trip to Glen Mallan, where her ammunition is kept. The vessel will be at sea for a short time before returning back to her home port. A Royal Navy spokeswoman previously said: “The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is preparing for sailing to Glen Mallan in Scotland for ammunitioning ahead of future operations. As ever, sailing will be subject to suitable tide and weather conditions.”

The Northern Ammunition Jetty, on the shores of Loch Long, was fully refurbished - with the finishing touches completed in 2022 to allow for the aircraft carriers to be replenished with ammunitions.. VolkerStevin carried out the project after a £67m contract was awarded by Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO). The jetty is operated by Defence Equipment and Support personnel.

Two modern pedestal cranes were installed to load and unload items. Navigation aids and five mooring dolphins were built and connected to the jetty by a pedestrian access bridge. Two modular fender spacer units have been placed in front of the new fender panels and move with the tide to prevent the overhanging flight decks of HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales from colliding with the jetty. Offices, power generators and stores were built, with the perimeter fencing and CCTV system being upgraded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after the work was completed, Craig MacDonald, DIO's project manager said: “It’s been such a pleasure to work on such a nationally-important and dynamic project. The project has faced numerous challenges, but they have been overcome with good teamwork, communication and collaboration. It’s great to see this vitally important facility now in full operation.”