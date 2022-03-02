World War 3 would be 'nuclear and destructive', warns Russian foreign minister

Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, issued the warning this week.

He also claimed that his country would face a ‘real danger’ if Kyiv acquired nuclear weapons, at the Disarmament Conference in Geneva.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Picture: SHAMIL ZHUMATOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Independent reports that during Mr Lavrov’s speech, which was made via video, dozens of officials walked out in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine- including those from Britain, the US and the European Union.

Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine’s UN ambassador, said: ‘They cannot attack our freedom. We will fight until the end and we will win.

‘We feel your support, we greatly appreciate all of your support and the steps we have taken today in international Geneva send a very strong signal to the Russian Federation that such actions are not acceptable and not tolerated in the 21st century.’

Mr Lavrov claimed that Ukraine had been trying to acquire nuclear weapons, this is despite the nation agreeing to nuclear disarmament in 1994.

He also made the chilling warning that a third world war would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.

