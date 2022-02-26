World War 3: Did Baba Vanga, the blind mystic, ever predict when WW3 would start?

Nuclear bomb

Vladimir Putin ordered his army into their neighbouring country in the early hours of Thursday.

Ukrainian forces have so far managed to put up a strong resistance, despite efforts by Russian forces to capture the capital of Kyiv.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the war, which is the biggest war on the European continent for over 20 years has led to fears it could escalate further.

Some people even worry that we could be close to a World War Three.

However the chances of a nuclear war remain extremely slim.

But has the time when a third world war could begin already been predicted?

Baba Vanga, the so-called blind mystic, was a prominent figure in the Baltic region in the 20th century and was said to have the powers of clairvoyance.

She made a number of predictions about the future – including predicting the Chernobyl disaster and the break-up of the Soviet Union, according to claims.

It is claimed that she also foresaw the start of a World War Three, which was said to have been due to start in November 2010 and end in October 2014.

Allegedly she that nuclear weapons would be used first followed by chemical weapons.

However that prediction clearly never came to pass.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron