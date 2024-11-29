A tireless campaigner who dedicated her life into immortalising the names of Portsmouth's Second World War dead on a memorial has passed away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean Louth died at the age of 91 on November 13, 2024. She campaigned for 27 years to have a monument established in Guildhall Square, honouring the city’s servicemen who died on the frontline, and civilians killed in the Blitz - presenting their names so they would never be forgotten.

Daughter Jackie Frith described her mum as “remarkable” and “courageous”. She told The News: “My mum was such an amazing person, just an inspiration. It’s something the family always talks about. It’s always been called my mum’s memorial, which it isn’t, it’s the whole city’s and country’s memorial.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean Louth, a tireless campaigner who got a memorial built honouring Portsmouth's Second World War dead and civilians, has died at the age of 91. Pictured is her at Buckingham Palace, attending a garden party for Queen Elizabeth II. | Contributed

Born in Milton on October 14, 1933, Jean grew up to be an office administrator - working for Portsmouth FC and other companies - before marrying her first husband on December 24, 1955. When she was just six-and-a-half-years-old, her father - Bombardier Harry Short - was killed in Dunkirk in 1940. The mum of five children looked to see if his name was on any memorials, later finding out that only First World War victims were listed.

Jackie said: “In that short amount of time, he obviously had a very big influence on her life. It was later in life when she thought ‘I must go and find my dad’s name somewhere’, then found there wasn’t a memorial for World War II victims.”

After battling hard to persuade the council to build a new monument, Mrs Louth was told she had to fund most of it herself - leading to a long-running and tireless campaign. She was supported by her new husband Robert Louth, who she married in 1984. Jackie said her mum bought a typewriter and wrote to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, various lords and ladies and countless businesses big and small for their help.

Jean Louth and local businessman Colin Barrell alongside the memorial honouring the city's Second World War dead. The pair are standing next to Jean's late father's name 'H.J.Short' on the memorial on September 9, 2016. | Malcolm Wells (160906-5240)

Hundreds of people replied with donations, including a £10,000 cheque from the late American tycoon John Paul Getty III, and responses from Lord Tebbit and Lord Montagu. The memorial was unveiled in Guildhall Square in 2005 by Princess Alexandra. Even more hard work lay ahead, as Jean dedicated her life to collating all the names for the monument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It took many many years, but we suddenly began to realise that she was getting somewhere,” Jackie said. “She was always going to meetings, writing letters and going here, there and everywhere. I don’t think her determination ever wavered, it never did. She just wanted to get a memorial built. She was told by the council at the time that she could have one, but had to fund the money, so that’s what she did.”

Jackie said roughly £250,000 was needed for the memorial itself, with the names being added at a later date at the cost of £90,000. A separate campaign saw the names of fallen civilians added in separate plaques, including police officers, fire service personnel and others - honouring anyone who was killed in the line of duty in Portsmouth during the war. By September 2016, 3,436 people were featured on the monument. Hundreds of people sent Jean letters about fallen family members, with the campaigner writing back to every single one to thank them for their help.

Jackie said her mum’s drive and determination managed to get everyone on side. “To meet her, you wouldn’t think she was like that,” she added. “She wasn’t a driven and outspoken woman, she was a quiet little lady really. I don’t know where she found it. It was obviously just the dedication of wanting to get her dad’s name on a memorial. It inspired her and she just kept going.”

Mrs Jean Louth reading The Act of Remembrance at Guildhall Square on November 11, 2012. | Malcolm Wells (123669-2230)

Jackie recalled going to the first few meetings after her step-dad passed away. “We were daunted going into the Guildhall and up to the Lord Mayor’s chambers,” she added. “There would be people shaking hands and kissing her cheek, we were dumbstruck and couldn’t believe she knew so many people, all these leaders and MPs. It was incredible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie said herself and the family have taken on so many lessons from her mum’s hard work, with Jean’s five children, ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren - as well as Jackie’s two brothers and their sons - all visiting the memorial regularly. Jean read hymns during the Remembrance Sunday service in Guildhall Square for 12 years, up until the Covid-19 pandemic.

“That was such an honour for her,” Jackie said. “She was so thrilled to be able to do that. They still asked her to do it, but for the last couple of years, she got really frail and had several illnesses.” Jean’s campaigning led to her being invited to Buckingham Palace in 2018. Then prime minister Theresa May gave her the Point of Light award in honour of her achievements. Jackie said it was a day she’ll never forget and her mum was “thrilled to bits”.

Jean Louth alongside the World War II memorial in Guildhall Square, pointing to her father's name, Harry Short, in 2014. | Ian Hargreaves (141793-6)

She added that away from the campaigning, her mum was incredibly family orientated. “She was a loving mum who had a huge family, who has always been at the centre of all our lives,” Jackie added. “We’re a very close family and do things together all the time. That’s probably because of mum keeping us all together.”

Jackie found two boxes containing hundreds of letters after Jean died. “Even though many didn’t know her, she had such a connection with people, thanking her in those letters and telling their families stories,” Jackie said. “So many people have thanked her for what she has done, as they wouldn’t have been there on the memorial otherwise. To find them all is very emotional.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously speaking to The News after all the names were added to the mural, Jean said: “I know that if my mum and dad were looking down on me now, they would be proud of what I have achieved.” In a separate interview, she said: “I’m proud to say this will stand long after I’m gone and all those people from those places will be remembered.”