'Distressed' man rescued by firefighters from rooftop in Southsea

Police reported the incident to a crew from Southsea fire station and they attended the scene at 4.30am this morning.

They arrived on St Augustine Road with one fire engine and an aerial ladder platform (ALP).

Firefighters brought the ‘distressed’ male down from the building at 5.30am.

Police were called to the scene at 4.30am this morning. Picture: Google Street View.

Acting crew manager Mark Slack, from Southsea fire station, said: ‘We were called to rescue a distressed male from a roof on St Augustine Road.

‘We were told about it at roughly 4.30am this morning.

‘The crew managed to get the male down using an ALP at about 5.30am.’

A spokeswoman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue added: ‘At 6.03am, they gave the stop message, which states that the incident had concluded and the man had been rescued’

‘He is now with Hampshire police.’

