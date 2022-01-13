'Distressed' man rescued by firefighters from rooftop in Southsea
FIREFIGHTERS have rescued a ‘distressed’ male from the roof of a building in Southsea.
Police reported the incident to a crew from Southsea fire station and they attended the scene at 4.30am this morning.
They arrived on St Augustine Road with one fire engine and an aerial ladder platform (ALP).
Firefighters brought the ‘distressed’ male down from the building at 5.30am.
Acting crew manager Mark Slack, from Southsea fire station, said: ‘We were called to rescue a distressed male from a roof on St Augustine Road.
‘We were told about it at roughly 4.30am this morning.
‘The crew managed to get the male down using an ALP at about 5.30am.’
A spokeswoman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue added: ‘At 6.03am, they gave the stop message, which states that the incident had concluded and the man had been rescued’
SEE ALSO: HMS Victory conservation project announces £35m renovation for flagship's 100th anniversary in Portsmouth dry dock
‘He is now with Hampshire police.’
More to follow
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.