Whiteley’s Doggie Day made a triumphant return, delighting crowds of visitors and raising hundreds for charity.

Whiteley’s popular Doggie Day event, which took place last month, made a triumphant comeback with hundreds of canine guests turning out for the event.

Visitors enjoyed treats from Bark Bakery, training tips from The Academy of Modern Canine Behaviour & Training, paw print mementos and refreshing Puppaccinos courtesy of Starbucks.

On top of this, the Guide Dogs charity raised an impressive £436.30 through donations at their stall and collection buckets dotted around the centre. Caricaturist Soozi added another £101 to the pot from her brilliant dog portraits – all in aid of the charity.

Mia Gordon, Centre Manager at Whiteley, said: “We love welcoming the local community and their dogs for this special day, and it’s been brilliant to see so many people and their canine pals enjoying themselves again this year.

“We’re proud to support Guide Dogs and are thrilled with how much has been raised.”