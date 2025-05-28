Whiteley prepares for anticipated doggy day event equipped with agility course and competitions

Whiteley is getting ready to host its annual doggy day.

Taking place on Saturday, May 31 the Whiteley doggy day is getting ready to welcome countless pups.

Julie Dunbar with her dog, Honey.Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-31)

Dogs will not only be able to try their paw at a specially-prepared agility course, but will also have the chance to compete in a number of categories such as best dressed, fastest, and cutest.

The event, which will be between 11am and 4pm, will also welcome a caricaturist, modern canine training demonstrations and colouring activities for children.

The Whiteley website said: “We are excited to invite you to Whiteley Doggie Day 2025, a celebration of our beloved canine companions.

“This event promises to be a delightful day for dog lovers and families alike, with a range of activities and entertainment for all ages.”

