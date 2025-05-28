Whiteley prepares for anticipated doggy day event equipped with agility course and competitions
Dogs will not only be able to try their paw at a specially-prepared agility course, but will also have the chance to compete in a number of categories such as best dressed, fastest, and cutest.
The event, which will be between 11am and 4pm, will also welcome a caricaturist, modern canine training demonstrations and colouring activities for children.
The Whiteley website said: “We are excited to invite you to Whiteley Doggie Day 2025, a celebration of our beloved canine companions.
“This event promises to be a delightful day for dog lovers and families alike, with a range of activities and entertainment for all ages.”
