Whiteley is getting ready to host its annual doggy day.

Julie Dunbar with her dog, Honey.Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-31)

Dogs will not only be able to try their paw at a specially-prepared agility course, but will also have the chance to compete in a number of categories such as best dressed, fastest, and cutest.

The Whiteley website said: “We are excited to invite you to Whiteley Doggie Day 2025, a celebration of our beloved canine companions.

“This event promises to be a delightful day for dog lovers and families alike, with a range of activities and entertainment for all ages.”