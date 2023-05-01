News you can trust since 1877
Downend Road in Fareham blocked in both directions due to traffic incident

Drivers in Fareham are warned to expect delays after a road traffic incident has blocked two lanes of a major road.

By Joe Buncle
Published 1st May 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read

Traffic has been stopped in both directions on Downend Road, Fareham between The Causeway and Swivelton Lane due to an incident near the 24/7 Fitness gym.

Highway monitoring service Romanse reports: ‘#Fareham - Downend Rd BLOCKED in both directions between The Causeway and Swivelton Ln due to RTI, delays on approach.’

The incident on Downend Road was reported by Romanse at around 3.00pm.
The nature of the incident is currently unknown. More details to follow as the situation develops.

