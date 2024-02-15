Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Multiple fire crews, including personnel from Fareham fire station, were deployed to Shakemoor Lane in Durley in the early hours. The inferno started from a diesel generator late on and spread across several hay bales.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: "Crews from Botley, Redbridge, Hightown, Eastleigh and Fareham were called to the field off of Snakemoor Lane at around 9pm last night. Teams worked to remove a number of vehicles in close proximity to the fire to prevent it spreading, with one vehicle suffering heat damage.

