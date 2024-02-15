Dozens of firefighters including Fareham team tackle Hampshire farm blaze in early hours
and live on Freeview channel 276
Multiple fire crews, including personnel from Fareham fire station, were deployed to Shakemoor Lane in Durley in the early hours. The inferno started from a diesel generator late on and spread across several hay bales.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: "Crews from Botley, Redbridge, Hightown, Eastleigh and Fareham were called to the field off of Snakemoor Lane at around 9pm last night. Teams worked to remove a number of vehicles in close proximity to the fire to prevent it spreading, with one vehicle suffering heat damage.
"The HIWFRS manitou vehicle was used to turn hay over and help crews in breathing apparatus who were using hose reels and jets to dampen down. Firefighters left the scene following the stop message at 3am, but a crew will return later in the morning to conduct a reinspection."