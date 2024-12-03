Drone footage captures eye-opening extent of cordon in place following unexploded bomb uncovering - Pictures

Emergency services rushed to Southsea seafront this morning following the report of an unexploded bomb.

The police received a report that a suspected unexploded ordnance had been discovered by the Southsea Coastal Scheme team while they were working on the multi-million pound project.

As a result of the report, the police put in place multiple cordons and road closures and the seafront was evacuated as a safety measure. Clarence Pier, D-Day Museum and Clarence Pier have all had to close while the ongoing incident is being dealt with.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are working with our partners in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to dispose of the item safely.

“We are urging members of the public to please avoid the area while this is carried out.

“We will issue an update once the cordons have been lifted.”

The Royal Navy have also confirmed that the bomb is from World War II. A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “Royal Navy bomb disposal experts from the Diving Threat and Exploitation Group are attending a report of suspected ordnance from the Second World War in the Southsea area of Portsmouth.

“All further enquiries should be directed to Hampshire Police.”

The cordons and road closures have been in place since earlier this morning (December 3) following the report which was received just after 9:30am.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the incident and for more information, follow our live blog. Click here for more.

A piece of unexploded ordnance was found during excavation works on Southsea seafront this morning. Police have cordoned off the scene, including most of Southsea Common, the Blue Reef Aquarium, the D-Day Museum and nearby Clarence Pier. Police on the scene said a controlled explosion will be carried out later today thanks to their Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. © David Clarke/Solent News & Photo AgencyUK +44 (0) 2380 458800

1. Unexploded Bomb, Southsea

1. Unexploded Bomb, Southsea

2. Unexploded Bomb, Southsea

2. Unexploded Bomb, Southsea

3. Unexploded Bomb, Southsea

3. Unexploded Bomb, Southsea

4. Unexploded Bomb, Southsea

4. Unexploded Bomb, Southsea

Photo Sales
