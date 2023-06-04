Police closed a stretch of road outside the Esso petrol station in Green Road, Southsea, this morning.

An ambulance was parked by the entrance to the petrol station and police have now revealed details of what happened.

Police and ambulance by the Esso petrol station in Green Road, Somers Town

A spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 10.09am today to reports of a collision between a car and an e-scooter at the service station on Green Road.

‘The rider of the scooter, a man in his 20s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

