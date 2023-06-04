News you can trust since 1877
E-scooter rider in his 20s is taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision with car by Portsmouth Esso petrol station

An e-scooter rider has been seriously injured after a collision with a car in Portsmouth.
By Tom Morton
Published 4th Jun 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 15:35 BST

Police closed a stretch of road outside the Esso petrol station in Green Road, Southsea, this morning.

An ambulance was parked by the entrance to the petrol station and police have now revealed details of what happened.

Police and ambulance by the Esso petrol station in Green Road, Somers TownPolice and ambulance by the Esso petrol station in Green Road, Somers Town
A spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 10.09am today to reports of a collision between a car and an e-scooter at the service station on Green Road.

‘The rider of the scooter, a man in his 20s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

‘Officers are investigating to establish the exact cause of the collision. Anyone with information can call 101 with reference 44230220626.’

