Electrical fault causes scary car port blaze destroying two cars in Titchfield

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 11:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An electrical fault has resulted in a car port and two cars going up in smoke in a scary blaze.

Firefighters raced to Common Lane, Titchfield on Saturday, May 17 to tackle a fire in a car port.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service control room received over 30 emergency calls at approximately 8pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Fire crews called to a blaze in Morecambe town centre.Fire crews called to a blaze in Morecambe town centre.
Fire crews called to a blaze in Morecambe town centre.

Cosham, Gosport, Havant, Hightown and Botley crews were supported by specialist vehicles from Fareham, Eastleigh and Portchester, as well as the Incident Command Unit.

There was heavy smoke emanating from the building as firefighters arrived, with a number of cylinders involved and electrical cables overhead.

No injuries were reported from the fire which is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault and electrical engineers were called to the scene to make the cables safe.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to stop the fire before leaving the scene at approximately 10.30pm.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, click here.

Related topics:HampshireFarehamFire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice