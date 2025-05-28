An electrical fault has resulted in a car port and two cars going up in smoke in a scary blaze.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service control room received over 30 emergency calls at approximately 8pm.

Cosham, Gosport, Havant, Hightown and Botley crews were supported by specialist vehicles from Fareham, Eastleigh and Portchester, as well as the Incident Command Unit.

There was heavy smoke emanating from the building as firefighters arrived, with a number of cylinders involved and electrical cables overhead.

No injuries were reported from the fire which is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault and electrical engineers were called to the scene to make the cables safe.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to stop the fire before leaving the scene at approximately 10.30pm.