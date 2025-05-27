Firefighters from across city race to rescue man trapped in overturned car on A3

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 13:36 BST

Firefighters from across the city raced to the rescue of a man who had become trapped in an overturned van.

Crews from Horndean, Havant and Cosham received a report at 6.20am on Friday, May 23 that a van had flipped over between junctions 2 and 3 on the A3.

A man was rescued from an overturned van by firefighters earlier on Friday, May 23. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

The incident, which happened on the southbound carriageway, saw the van hit the central reservation before flipping.

The car was left smoking as a result of the crash and crews from the three stations worked to quickly rescue him from the wreckage. Once the man was safely removed from his van, he was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

Firefighters left the scene following the stop message received at 7.14am.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, click here.

