Firefighters from across the city raced to the rescue of a man who had become trapped in an overturned van.

A man was rescued from an overturned van by firefighters earlier on Friday, May 23. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

The incident, which happened on the southbound carriageway, saw the van hit the central reservation before flipping.

The car was left smoking as a result of the crash and crews from the three stations worked to quickly rescue him from the wreckage. Once the man was safely removed from his van, he was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

Firefighters left the scene following the stop message received at 7.14am.