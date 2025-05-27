Firefighters from across city race to rescue man trapped in overturned car on A3
Crews from Horndean, Havant and Cosham received a report at 6.20am on Friday, May 23 that a van had flipped over between junctions 2 and 3 on the A3.
The incident, which happened on the southbound carriageway, saw the van hit the central reservation before flipping.
The car was left smoking as a result of the crash and crews from the three stations worked to quickly rescue him from the wreckage. Once the man was safely removed from his van, he was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.
Firefighters left the scene following the stop message received at 7.14am.
