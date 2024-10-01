Buckland emergency incident: Air ambulance provide update after landing in Portsmouth park

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 15:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The air ambulance service have provided an update after it responded to an emergency incident in Portsmouth yesterday.

An air ambulance landed in Buckland Park as paramedics rushed to an incident in a nearby propertyAn air ambulance landed in Buckland Park as paramedics rushed to an incident in a nearby property
An air ambulance landed in Buckland Park as paramedics rushed to an incident in a nearby property | Johnathan Cleave

The air ambulance was spotted landing in Buckland Park’s basketball court around 4pm on Monday, September 30. The incident saw a patient taken to hospital to receive further treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance spokesperson said: “The air ambulance, carrying a doctor and specialist paramedic, was dispatched to an incident in Portsmouth on Monday, September 30.

“Following treatment on scene, a patient was taken to hospital for further treatment via road ambulance, with the air ambulance crew travelling with the patient.”

Related topics:Air ambulanceHospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.