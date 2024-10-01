Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The air ambulance service have provided an update after it responded to an emergency incident in Portsmouth yesterday.

An air ambulance landed in Buckland Park as paramedics rushed to an incident in a nearby property | Johnathan Cleave

The air ambulance was spotted landing in Buckland Park’s basketball court around 4pm on Monday, September 30. The incident saw a patient taken to hospital to receive further treatment.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance spokesperson said: “The air ambulance, carrying a doctor and specialist paramedic, was dispatched to an incident in Portsmouth on Monday, September 30.

“Following treatment on scene, a patient was taken to hospital for further treatment via road ambulance, with the air ambulance crew travelling with the patient.”