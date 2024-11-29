Cause of devastating barn fire which ripped through farm in Bishop's Waltham revealed
Over 100 firefighters were called to deal with the blaze on a farm in Limekiln Lane, Bishop’s Waltham, last Monday (November 25). The inferno started at roughly 6.15pm in a barn which contained 500 tonnes of baled hay.
Flames proceeded to quickly spread to neighbouring agricultural buildings on the property. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “Over 100 firefighters worked tirelessly alongside the farmer to bring the blaze under control, using jets, hose reels, and specialised foam to extinguish the flames and prevent further spread.”
Emergency personnel worked on the blaze until the early afternoon the following day, November 26, before the incident was scaled down. Crews remained on-site to ensure the area was thoroughly dampened and secure.
When asked how the fire started, a HIWFRS spokesman said: “Cause was determined to be accidental but we aren't doing any further investigations into it. The stop message came through at 12.53pm on Tuesday when the incident was handed over and it was managed as a controlled burn for the next couple of days. One crew returned on Tuesday evening to conduct a reinspection.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.