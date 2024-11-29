The fire service has determined the cause of a devastating barn fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 100 firefighters were called to deal with the blaze on a farm in Limekiln Lane, Bishop’s Waltham, last Monday (November 25). The inferno started at roughly 6.15pm in a barn which contained 500 tonnes of baled hay.

A devastating barn fire erupted at a farm in Bishop's Waltham. | HIWFRS

The fire was brought under control, with work continuing until the following afternoon. | HIWFRS

Flames proceeded to quickly spread to neighbouring agricultural buildings on the property. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “Over 100 firefighters worked tirelessly alongside the farmer to bring the blaze under control, using jets, hose reels, and specialised foam to extinguish the flames and prevent further spread.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency personnel worked on the blaze until the early afternoon the following day, November 26, before the incident was scaled down. Crews remained on-site to ensure the area was thoroughly dampened and secure.

When asked how the fire started, a HIWFRS spokesman said: “Cause was determined to be accidental but we aren't doing any further investigations into it. The stop message came through at 12.53pm on Tuesday when the incident was handed over and it was managed as a controlled burn for the next couple of days. One crew returned on Tuesday evening to conduct a reinspection.”