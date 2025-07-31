A fire broke out on a popular field in Warsash which could have caused serious harm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The small blaze broke out in a bin in Strawberry Field on Saturday (July 26). Flames were contained and prevented from escalating.

A small fire broke out on Strawberry Field in Warsash, but was extinguished before it could spread further. | Fareham Police

Fareham Police issued a safety alert on Facebook. The force said: “Please be aware that there are no barbeques allowed on Strawberry Field. There are signs into the field that show this. As you can see from the photos, someone has disposed of their used barbeque in one of the bins on the field causing a fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the hot weather we have had over the last couple of weeks, our green spaces in Fareham are very dry and prone to fire with any kind of spark or ember which hasn't been properly extinguished.

Strawberry Field in Warsash. | Fareham Police

“This could potentially cause a larger fire which could cause a huge amount of damage to the area, have an impact on wildlife and also would pose risk of injury to members of the public. Please stay safe whilst enjoying our green spaces.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesperson said: “A crew from Hightown was called to a small bin fire on Strawberry Fields, Warsash, on July 26 at around 3.30pm. The fire was quickly put out using six buckets of water.

“When we have prolonged periods of warm and dry weather outdoor fires can spread quickly leading to damaged and destroyed areas of land, including natural habitats and wildlife.” Safety advice can be found on the HIWFRS website.