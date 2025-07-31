Heavy showers and thunderstorms have been forecast for Portsmouth with a weather warning issued.

The Met Office has a yellow alert in place across the city and surrounding area today. They said such conditions may bring some disruption to Portsmouth.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, which covers the Portsmouth area, has been issued by the Met Office and is valid for Thursday July 31

“Thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected to develop during Thursday morning and through the afternoon,” the forecaster said. “These could produce torrential downpours in a few places with as much as 25-35 mm of rain falling within an hour and perhaps 60mm within two hours. Frequent lightning and hail will be additional hazards.

“Storms will tend to become more confined to the south and east of the warning area later in the afternoon before dying out during the evening.”

The warning is in place between 10am and 9pm. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions on the roads, the Met Office said. The alert also covers Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville, and much of the south east of England. Here is an hourly forecast.

Hour by hour forecast - Met Office

8am - cloudy - 18C - 10 per cent chance of rain

9am - overcast - 19C - 30 per cent chance of rain

10am - light rain - 20C - 50 per cent chance of rain

11am - light rain - 20C - 70 per cent chance of rain

12pm - heavy rain - 20C - 90 per cent chance of rain

1pm - heavy rain - 20C - 90 per cent chance of rain

2pm - heavy showers - 20C - 90 per cent chance of rain

3pm - heavy showers - 20C - 90 per cent chance of rain

4pm - heavy showers - 20C - 90 per cent chance of rain

5pm - heavy showers - 20C - 80 per cent chance of rain

6pm - heavy showers - 20C - 70 per cent chance of rain

7pm - cloudy - 19C - 50 per cent chance of rain

8pm - cloudy - 19C - 30 per cent chance of rain

9pm - partly cloudy - 19C - 20 per cent chance of rain

10pm - partly cloudy - 19C - 10 per cent chance of rain

11pm - partly cloudy - 18C - less than five per cent chance of rain