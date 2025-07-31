Is it going to rain in Portsmouth? Hourly forecast as warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy showers
The Met Office has a yellow alert in place across the city and surrounding area today. They said such conditions may bring some disruption to Portsmouth.
“Thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected to develop during Thursday morning and through the afternoon,” the forecaster said. “These could produce torrential downpours in a few places with as much as 25-35 mm of rain falling within an hour and perhaps 60mm within two hours. Frequent lightning and hail will be additional hazards.
“Storms will tend to become more confined to the south and east of the warning area later in the afternoon before dying out during the evening.”
The warning is in place between 10am and 9pm. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions on the roads, the Met Office said. The alert also covers Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville, and much of the south east of England. Here is an hourly forecast.
Hour by hour forecast - Met Office
8am - cloudy - 18C - 10 per cent chance of rain
9am - overcast - 19C - 30 per cent chance of rain
10am - light rain - 20C - 50 per cent chance of rain
11am - light rain - 20C - 70 per cent chance of rain
12pm - heavy rain - 20C - 90 per cent chance of rain
1pm - heavy rain - 20C - 90 per cent chance of rain
2pm - heavy showers - 20C - 90 per cent chance of rain
3pm - heavy showers - 20C - 90 per cent chance of rain
4pm - heavy showers - 20C - 90 per cent chance of rain
5pm - heavy showers - 20C - 80 per cent chance of rain
6pm - heavy showers - 20C - 70 per cent chance of rain
7pm - cloudy - 19C - 50 per cent chance of rain
8pm - cloudy - 19C - 30 per cent chance of rain
9pm - partly cloudy - 19C - 20 per cent chance of rain
10pm - partly cloudy - 19C - 10 per cent chance of rain
11pm - partly cloudy - 18C - less than five per cent chance of rain
