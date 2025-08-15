Emergency services including helicopter scrambled to boat crash near Tipner
Police, paramedics, coastguard crews, and a helicopter, were deployed to Tipner on Thursday night (August 14). Officers assisted the coastguard who were called to the area.
Portsmouth Police confirmed in a social media statement just after 11am that an investigation into the crash has been launched, with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch leading the case.
The force said: “Officers have been assisting the Maritime and Coastguard Agency this evening following a collision involving small private boat near Tipner in Portsmouth. We are liaising with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) during the early stages of an investigation to establish what has happened.”
A HMS Coastguard spokesperson said rescue teams from Portsmouth and Hill Head were deployed at 8.25pm and 8.36pm respectively. The MAIB have been approached for further details.
If you’re affected by the incident reported above – or just want to avoid getting caught in delays – the AA Traffic News tool can help. It shows live updates on congestion, accidents and roadworks across the UK. Just enter your postcode or click ‘Find my location’ to see what’s happening on the roads near you. You can also plan a full route, avoid motorways or tolls, and check travel conditions before you leave.