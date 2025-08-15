A man has died at the scene of a serious boat crash with one male still missing and another hospitalised.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene near Tipner yesterday evening (August 14). A rigid hulled inflatable boat was involved in a severe collision.

Police, paramedics, and coastguard crews from Portsmouth and Hill Head, were deployed to the scene. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson confirmed that three men were involved in the incident, with one of them still unaccounted for.

Emergency services including a helicopter was deployed near a boat crash in Tipner. Pictured is the aircraft yesterday near Queen Alexandra Hospital. | Stuart Vaizey

Officers were called to the area just before 8pm. “A man in his 60s from Emsworth was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a police spokesperson said. “His family have been informed and will be supported by officers. A man in his 50s from West Sussex was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate a third person, a man in his 60s from Portsmouth, who is still outstanding. We are liaising with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) during the early stages of an investigation to establish what has happened.”

Portsmouth Police originally published a statement on Facebook at 11.30am about the incident. The MAIB have been approached for further details. Portsmouth and Hill Head coastguard crews were deployed at 8.25pm and 8.36pm respectively.