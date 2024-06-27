Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An adventure playground is set to be closed for several days following a fire inside a building on site.

Portsmouth firefighters rushed to Buckland Adventure Playground in Malins Road yesterday afternoon (June 26) to extinguish the blaze. A Portsmouth City Council (PCC) spokesperson said: “The fire was in a storage cupboard next to the office on site and whilst it did not spread to the playground, there has been smoke and water damage to other areas of the building.

Buckland Adventure Playground is closed off following a fire on site on June 26. Picture: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our fire alarm system alerted us immediately to the fire and staff on site followed safety procedures in place. The playground will remain closed while we assess any damage and determine when we can reopen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sign posted outside the playground hinted at a potential reopening date next week. It read: “Buckland Adventure Playground will hopefully be reopening by Tuesday, July 2. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”