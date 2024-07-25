Fire breaks out on bus in Cosham with emergency crews deployed to extinguish blaze
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency personnel were called to scene in Northern Road, Cosham, just after 2.30pm this afternoon. The busy road had to be shut for a period of time while crews put out the fire.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said: “No one was on the bus at the time of the incident and the fire involved one wheel and tyre.
“Firefighters used one hose reel jet and one 45mm jet to extinguish the fire. The road was temporarily closed off while the incident was dealt with.”
Crews left the scene shortly after 3pm, with the road being reopened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.