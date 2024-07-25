Fire breaks out on bus in Cosham with emergency crews deployed to extinguish blaze

By Freddie Webb
Published 25th Jul 2024, 17:47 BST
Firefighters rushed to extinguish a blaze which broke out on a bus.

Emergency personnel were called to scene in Northern Road, Cosham, just after 2.30pm this afternoon. The busy road had to be shut for a period of time while crews put out the fire.

Firefighters at the scene of a bus fire in Northern Road, Cosham, earlier today (July 25).Firefighters at the scene of a bus fire in Northern Road, Cosham, earlier today (July 25).
Firefighters at the scene of a bus fire in Northern Road, Cosham, earlier today (July 25). | Stu Vaisey

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said: “No one was on the bus at the time of the incident and the fire involved one wheel and tyre.

“Firefighters used one hose reel jet and one 45mm jet to extinguish the fire. The road was temporarily closed off while the incident was dealt with.”

Crews left the scene shortly after 3pm, with the road being reopened.

