Coastguard teams and police called to concern for welfare report of woman at the Hot Walls in Portsmouth
Police officers and members of the Coastguard were sent to the landmark in the early hours of Friday (August 9). Lifeboat personnel from Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) were also alerted.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers were “responding to a report of the concern for the welfare of a woman”, with personnel being deployed at 12.25am. “The woman was located at the Hot Walls and has been taken to hospital,” she added.
A HM Coastguard spokeswoman said: “HM Coastguard assisted Hampshire Police with an incident in Portsmouth just before 1am on August 9.
“Hill Head and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent alongside Gosport Independent Lifeboat.”
