Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency personnel and rescue teams were deployed to the Hot Walls to help a woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers and members of the Coastguard were sent to the landmark in the early hours of Friday (August 9). Lifeboat personnel from Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) were also alerted.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers were “responding to a report of the concern for the welfare of a woman”, with personnel being deployed at 12.25am. “The woman was located at the Hot Walls and has been taken to hospital,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A HM Coastguard spokeswoman said: “HM Coastguard assisted Hampshire Police with an incident in Portsmouth just before 1am on August 9.

“Hill Head and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent alongside Gosport Independent Lifeboat.”