Police, paramedics and firefighters scrambled to Tangier Road in Baffins, Portsmouth, at 8.45am (March 19). Pictures from the scene show a damaged silver Ford Ka and a maroon coloured Skoda.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said a crash had taken place. She added: “A crew from Southsea were called to attend an RTC on Tangier Road, Portsmouth, at around 8.45am this morning. The incident involved two vehicles, no one was trapped and firefighters assisted in making the scene safe.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman added: “A collision between two cars on Tangier Road was reported at 8.47am today. No injuries were sustained.”

The silver hatchback has a broken headlamp, other damage to the front bumper and a cracked windscreen.

Emergency personnel were seen crowding around the Skoda. The road was partially blocked so the emergency services can work at the scene. Two ambulances, one fire appliance and various police vehicles were spotted at the scene.

