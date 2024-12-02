Distressed man seen exiting water at Selsey beach following Coastguard search
Emergency services, including police and coastguard, were scrambled yesterday afternoon (December 1) following a concern for welfare report. Sussex Police said a man was seen “standing in the water at Selsey beach”, adjacent to Kingsway, at around 12.30pm.
“Police received a further report that the man had been seen exiting the water in distress,” the force added. “The man is described as between 20 and 30-years-old, with black hair and tattoos on his wrists. He was also wearing a blue top and black trousers.
“An extensive search of the water and surrounding areas was undertaken by HM Coastguard and officers, which has since concluded.” Police said further enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances behind what happened.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference 521 of 1/12. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.