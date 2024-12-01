The body of a man in his 60s was found in Gosport as the fire service responded to reports of a blaze in a property.

Police and fire service attended a property in Exmouth Road, Gosport, on Friday, November 29 where an 81-year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and arson with intent to endanger life. The arrested man was taken to hospital with injuries suffered before the police arrived at the scene.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after the body of a man in his 60s was found at an address in Exmouth Road, Gosport.

“Police attended the house just before 5.20pm on Friday November 29, with the fire service already at the property due to a fire having been reported. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers at this time.

The police spokesperson added: “Our investigation into the incident is underway, and you will continue to see officers in the area and at the address. If you have any concerns, or any information which may assist our enquiries, then please do not hesitate to speak with officers.

“You can also call 101, quoting the reference 44240521185, or you can speak with Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or by going to their website.”